Jefferson (hip) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice estimate, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks only held a walk-thru for Tuesday's session, but Jefferson would have participated in all the reps if they held an official practice. At this point, it's likely that Jefferson will suit up for Thursday's game, and could see a similar role to his 40 of 63 defensive snap output last week.

