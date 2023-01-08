Jefferson (illness) has been deemed active for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams.
Jefferson missed two practices during Week 18 prep while dealing with an illness. However, this won't keep him from suiting up for his 17th game of the season Sunday. Expect Jefferson to continue his role as a rotational defensive lineman against the Rams.
