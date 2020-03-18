Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Heading out East
Jefferson (foot) agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Bills choose to beef up their defensive front by adding an established veteran in Jefferson. Although Jefferson underwent surgery this offseason to repair a fractured foot he suffered during the playoffs, he was only facing about an eight-week return after surgery Jan. 15. The 26-year-old finished the regular season with a career-high 26 tackles to go with 3.5 sacks and he added two more sacks in the wild-card win over Philadelphia. With former Bill Jordan Phillips expected to head to Arizona, Jefferson will fill a key rotational role along with Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips and fellow new signee Vernon Butler.
