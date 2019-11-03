Jefferson (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Jefferson has been logging a starter's snap count this year at defensive tackle, but his ability to play all four positions on the Seahawks' defensive front gives the team additional versatility. The 26-year-old's absence will afford second-year pro Poona Ford a start Sunday.

