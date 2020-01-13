Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Injures foot in playoff game
Jefferson (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional round against the Packers, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Jefferson was spotted on crutches on the sideline, which doesn't bode well for his chances of returning to this one. There's a good chance this injury is related to the ankle injury Jefferson was battling during the week.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Ready for Divisional matchup•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Draws questionable designation•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Practices in full Friday•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Inactive for Sunday's contest•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Draws doubtful tag•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Can't practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...