Jefferson (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jefferson's oblique was bothering him last week, but he was able to suit up in this past Sunday's game against the Ravens. However, he played a season-low 17 defensive snaps, so it's possible the fourth-year pro suffered a setback. Although Jefferson's not listed as a starter, his absence is a major hit to the Seahawks' defensive front since he can play all four positions and never registered less than a 63-percent snap share before Week 7.