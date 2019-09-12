Jefferson (hip) was limited in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jefferson's limited participation Thursday comes as a bit of a surprise, as he wasn't listed on the injury report at all Wednesday. The 26-year-old was able to log six tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups in last Sunday's win over the Bengals. Jefferson's participation in Friday's practice will be worth monitoring to see if he'll be able to build off his impressive Week 1 performance Sunday against Pittsburgh.

