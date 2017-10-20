Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Practices fully Thursday
Jefferson (hand) was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jefferson was diagnosed with a broken hand less than two weeks ago and was originally expected to miss a month. The 24-year-old apparently felt as though he would be fine once the swelling went down and he looks to have been right. It remains to be seen if Jefferson is active against the Giants on Sunday, but it appears he will return well ahead of the original recovery timetable.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Suffers broken hand•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Signed off Rams' practice squad•
-
Rams' Quinton Jefferson: Cut loose by Rams•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Expected to play Friday•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: May miss start of training camp•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Headed to IR•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...