Jefferson (hand) was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jefferson was diagnosed with a broken hand less than two weeks ago and was originally expected to miss a month. The 24-year-old apparently felt as though he would be fine once the swelling went down and he looks to have been right. It remains to be seen if Jefferson is active against the Giants on Sunday, but it appears he will return well ahead of the original recovery timetable.