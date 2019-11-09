Play

Jefferson (oblique) logged a full practice Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jefferson has been dealing with an oblique injury since mid-October, but appears to be ready to suit up Monday. The fourth-year interior lineman played a large part in Seattle's defensive scheme prior to his injury, and should play a key role in slowing down the 49ers' high-octane run offense in Week 10.

