Jefferson (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Jefferson is nursing an oblique injury that limited him during the week's final two practice sessions. In the event that Jefferson were forced to miss any time, Poona Ford would likely see increased rotational snaps along Seattle's defensive line.

