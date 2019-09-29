Play

Jefferson (hip) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Jefferson has been a utility member on the Seahawks' defensive front, as he can play both defensive end or tackle. Due to his versatility, Jefferson has played at least 65 percent of the defensive snaps in each game. Seattle's defensive line is healthy now, but Jefferson should still have a respectable workload.

