Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Records three sacks in 2018
Jefferson posted 25 tackles, three sacks and two pass breakups in 2018.
After battling injuries over the first two seasons, Jefferson finally stayed healthy for all 16 games and averaged 35 defensive snaps per outing, which ranks second behind Frank Clark among Seattle's defensive ends. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason and will likely be re-signed with hopes of developing further.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Signs ERFA tender•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Suffers broken hand•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Signed off Rams' practice squad•
-
Rams' Quinton Jefferson: Cut loose by Rams•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Expected to play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.