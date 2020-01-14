Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Requires foot surgery
Jefferson will undergo surgery to address his fractured foot in the near future, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old sustained the broken foot during Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Packers and was limited to 29 defensive snaps, his second-lowest snap total of the season. A specific recovery timeline likely won't be known until after he undergoes the procedure, but Jefferson will have until mid-March to recover before the official start of free agency.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Breaks foot in season-ending loss•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Injures foot in playoff game•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Ready for divisional matchup•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Draws questionable designation•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Practices in full Friday•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Inactive for Sunday's contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...