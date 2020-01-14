Jefferson will undergo surgery to address his fractured foot in the near future, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old sustained the broken foot during Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Packers and was limited to 29 defensive snaps, his second-lowest snap total of the season. A specific recovery timeline likely won't be known until after he undergoes the procedure, but Jefferson will have until mid-March to recover before the official start of free agency.