Jefferson made one solo tackle in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Jefferson played in Week 1 at defensive end, but he shifted inside at times in Week 2 since Poona Ford (calf) was ruled out. He played 45 of 57 defensive snaps (79 percent), which was the most of any player on the Seahawks' defensive front. Jefferson's versatility makes him quite valuable when injuries surface, and he'll likely continue to have a large role even when Ford and Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories