Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Signed off Rams' practice squad
Jefferson was signed by the Seahawks on Monday off the Rams' practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jefferson has been on the Rams' practice squad since he was waived by the team a few weeks ago. With the status of defensive end Cliff Avril (neck) after he was forced out of Sunday night's game, Jefferson will give the Seahawks some insurance at the position.
