Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Signs ERFA tender
Jefferson signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Jefferson received a tender earlier this offseason and is now set to spend the 2018 season with Seattle. The 2016 fifth-rounder notched seven tackles and one sack in six games for the Seahawks last year.
