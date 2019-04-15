Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Signs RFA tender
Jefferson signed his restricted free agent tender Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Jefferson signed a deal valued at just over $2 million for 2019. The 25-year-old appeared in 16 games (12 starts) with Seattle last season, notching 25 tackles (15 solo) and three sacks, both career highs. He likely enters the 2019 season slated for a starting role.
