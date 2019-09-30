Jefferson (hip) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks won't hold an official practice Monday, but Jefferson would only work in a limited fashion if they did. He played through this issue in this past Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, logging 40 of 63 possible defensive snaps (63 percent) and making two tackles. The Seahawks are likely exercising caution with Jefferson on the shortened week leading up to Thursday's game versus the Rams.