Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Suffers broken hand
Jefferson sustained a broken hand Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Jefferson suffered the injury early in his first practice back with the Seahawks on Wednesday, and is likely to miss at least a month. The team could be forced to make another move for defensive line depth with starter Cliff Avril (neck) looking at a prolonged absence, as well.
