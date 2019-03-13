The Seahawks extended a tender at a fifth-round level to Jefferson on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The 25-year-old was solid on the Seahawks' defensive line, racking up 25 tackles (15 solo) and a career-high three sacks in 2018. With decent production, a team could look to bring in Jefferson, in which case Seattle would receive a fifth-round pick as compensation.