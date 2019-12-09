An MRI confirmed that Penny tore his ACL during Sunday night's loss to the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report adds Penny has additional damage to his knee and that the 2018 first-rounder will be sidelined until training camp. With the promising back unavailable down the stretch, Chris Carson is slated to head the Seattle ground game going forward, with C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer in line to work in complementary roles.