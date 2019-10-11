Penny (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Added to the injury report Thursday as a full participant, Penny now carries a designation for Sunday's game, while fellow running back Chris Carson (shoulder) has been cleared to play. Penny previously missed missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury, returning for last Thursday's win over the Rams with six carries for 18 yards and two catches for 31 yards on 12 snaps. C.J. Prosise got seven carries and five targets over a two-week stretch during Penny's aforementioned absence. The Seahawks and Browns are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.