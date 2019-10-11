Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Added to injury report
Penny (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Added to the injury report Thursday as a full participant, Penny now carries a designation for Sunday's game, while fellow running back Chris Carson (shoulder) has been cleared to play. Penny previously missed missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury, returning for last Thursday's win over the Rams with six carries for 18 yards and two catches for 31 yards on 12 snaps. C.J. Prosise got seven carries and five targets over a two-week stretch during Penny's aforementioned absence. The Seahawks and Browns are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Garners eight touches•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Ready to rock versus Rams•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: In line to return Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 'full' tag Monday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Week 5 return expected•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...