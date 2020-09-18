Coach Pete Carroll called Penny "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn ACL, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Penny tore up his left knee Week 14 of last season, and his subsequent surgery revealed additional damage on top of the ACL tear. It wasn't a surprise by any means that he started this season on the reserve/PUP list, but Carroll seems to believe Penny will be able to practice not long after he's first eligible to do so in mid-to-late October. In the season opener, no Seahawks running back earned more than Chris Carson's 45 percent share of the snaps on offense, which was followed by Carlos Hyde (34) and Travis Homer (21). Conveniently, those numbers imply that Seattle used just one RB on any given play, so Penny could have a modest role, once he's healthy enough to play.