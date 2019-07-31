Penny slimmed down to under 230 pounds during the offseason and has looked noticeably more agile during training camp, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

After coming into training camp in 2018 out of shape and struggling with his conditioning early in the season, Penny entered 2019 camp with a new mindset. He's ready to rock. The 27th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has been making plays in camp, and he added to his playmaking arsenal by bumping out to the slot and catching a quick slant for a touchdown. Penny's versatility in the passing game could come in handy as he looks to maintain a steady snap count behind Chris Carson, who looks slated to harness the 1A role again. However, Penny will need to also improve his pass protection if he wants to have opportunities on all three downs, otherwise J.D. McKissic could appear in more third-down situations.