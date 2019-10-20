Penny (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Ravens, John Boyle of the Lions' official site reports.

After a week of full practices, Penny has been given the all-clear to play for just the second time since the second game of the season. His workload will be interesting to note, though, as Chris Carson has been a true workhorse over the last three games. In Penny's three appearances, he's averaged 8.3 touches per contest.