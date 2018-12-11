Penny (ankle) is listed as active Monday against the Vikings.

Penny wasn't listed on Week 14 injury reports, implying he was a full participant in each practice. That said, he was given a questionable designation for this game due to an ankle injury. In the end, the issue didn't impact his gameday availability, but the rookie can expect to remain second or third fiddle out of the Seahawks' backfield alongside Mike Davis and behind Chris Carson. Hurting Penny's cause further is a matchup against Minnesota's eighth-ranked run defense (99.2 yards per game).

