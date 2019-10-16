Penny (hamstring) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coming off a third absence in a four-game stretch, Penny finally appears to be healthy and ready to get Seattle's backfield back to full strength. It remains to be seen how many reps he'll handle on a weekly basis, though, as Chris Carson has averaged 27.3 touches for 142.3 yards from scrimmage while scoring two touchdowns over the last three contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories