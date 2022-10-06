Penny (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Penny's shoulder were heavily wrapped during media availability after the Seahawks' Week 4 win at Detroit, in which he turned a season-high 18 touches into 157 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns. He then proceeded to sit out Wednesday's practice, but that presumably was for maintenance-related reasons. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether or not Penny was limited or full as he got back on the field.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Tending to shoulder issue•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Blasts through century mark in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gains 69 yards in loss•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Held in check in Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 14 touches in Week 1 win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Puts end to COVID absence•