Penny (hamstring) participated in Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Penny sat out of OTAs last week due to a slight hamstring issue, so it's encouraging to see him back at practice, even if it was a lighter session. The 2018 first-round pick finished last season with 119 carries for 749 yards and six touchdowns -- all career highs -- and figures to be a vital piece for the Seahawks in 2022. Penny and second-round pick Kenneth Walker are currently the top healthy options in Seattle's backfield with Chris Carson still nursing a delicate neck injury.
