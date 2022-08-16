Penny (groin) returned to practice Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks held Penny out of Saturday's exhibition opener at Pittsburgh due to a minor groin injury, but as he got back on the field Tuesday he took handoffs in individual work before notching a 40-yard carry once team drills kicked off, per Condotta. While his issues with health are apparent, Penny will continue his quest to be the Seahawks' No. 1 running back to begin the season, with rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker his primary competition.
