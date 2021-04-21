Penny (knee) is healthy and ready for the 2021 season, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny finally returned from his torn ACL in Week 15, but he played just three games before getting hurt again. In that stretch, he rushed 11 times for 34 yards. He's healthy again, and he'll have a full offseason under his belt when Week 1 rolls around. Chris Carson, who signed a two-year, $10.425 million contract with the Seahawks in March, is the likely front runner for the top job. However, even Carson admitted that Seattle's backfield will likely shape up as a tandem, so Penny could end up as the 1B if he can return to his 2019 form when he rushed 65 times for 370 yards (5.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.