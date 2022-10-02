Penny rushed 17 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns and brought in his only target for six yards in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Penny kept up his strong start to the season with his first 100-yard game of the campaign, getting past the mark largely on the back of 36- and 41-yard touchdown runs in the second half that helped seal the wild win for Seattle. The latter scamper came at an especially critical time, transpiring with 2:14 remaining after the Lions had closed to within three points. Penny's pair of trips to the end zone were also his first of the season, and he'll take an impressive 6.0 yards per carry figure into a tough Week 5 road matchup against the Saints talented defensive front.