Penny gained just six yards on four carries in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Penny missed the previous two games with a knee injury, and he didn't get a carry until the second quarter. It was a brutally unproductive outing, and he fell behind Mike Davis, who rushed seven times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Penny is a more explosive back than Davis, but with limited touches, he needs to break out big plays early to earn more carries behind indisputable starter Chris Carson. The rookie first-round pick shouldn't be counted on in postseason fantasy formats without a dependable snap count.