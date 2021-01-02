Penny (knee) is slated to work as Seattle's No. 2 running back in Sunday's game against the 49ers with Carlos Hyde (illness) ruled out, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Penny's reps have been managed since returning from a torn ACL, as he logged just 10 snaps and five carries over two games. The third-year running back could have an opportunity to step up in Week 17, and the coaching staff has hinted that Penny's time is coming. Earlier in the week, Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer stated that Penny was on the verge of "a breakout moment." Chris Carson is still the clear lead back, but Penny is expected to see a decent increase in reps Sunday. Alex Collins was also elevated from the practice squad to add depth.