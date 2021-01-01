Penny (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Penny made a late-week appearance on the injury report by posting a limited session Thursday. This constituted a notable development given that Penny tore his ACL last December and went without a game appearance until Week 15 of this season. The 24-year-old has garnered five rush attempts for 15 yards in his two 2020 appearances, and it appears he's in line for a Week 17 appearance as well given Seattle's latest injury update. With DeeJay Dallas (ankle) confirmed out for the regular-season finale and Carlos Hyde (illness) remaining questionable, Penny could see an uptick in usage against San Francisco.