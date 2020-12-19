The Seahawks activated Penny (knee) from the PUP list Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that Penny, who returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, is expected to suit up for Sunday's home game against Washington. The 2018 first-round pick hasn't appeared in NFL action in over a year, and he's only had the benefit of a few days of practice, so the Seahawks could opt to ease him back into a rotation with Carlos Hyde and Chris Carson.
