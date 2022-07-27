Penny will compete with Kenneth Walker for the starting running back job following news that Chris Carson (neck) will retire, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Penny, Carson and rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker were all candidates for the starting job heading into the 2022 season. While Penny was projected to be the starting running back, Carson's presence as a bruiser with pass-catching capabilities could've cut into Penny's workload. Now, Walker -- who may need time to develop his skills on passing downs -- will be Penny's main competition during the preseason. Of course, Penny's health is a concern considering he only played 23 games over the last three seasons. However, he finished the 2021 campaign with 671 rushing yards (7.3 YPC) and five touchdowns over the final five games, showcasing his elite upside when healthy.