Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Continues making progress
Penny (knee), via his personal Twitter account, posted a video of himself taking part in footwork drills.
At last check Penny was able to ride on a stationary bike, but it now appears his rehab has advanced to the point he can get up on his feet. Penny still has several months to go in his recovery, but things seem to be going as planned thus far.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Preseason PUP candidate•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Making rehab prgoress•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has additional damage beyond ACL•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Goes to IR as expected•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Preparing for surgery•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: ACL tear confirmed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...