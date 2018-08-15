Coach Pete Carroll relayed that surgery to repair Penny's broken finger went "beautifully," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Moreover, the running back's pointer finger on his left hand won't need need to be placed in a cast. With that in mind, the Seahawks believe that Penny can be ready for start of the regular season. In the meantime, Chris Carson profiles as Seattle's top back, but given the draft capital invested in Penny -- he was the 27th overall pick this past April -- we suspect the rookie will have an opportunity to immediately contribute upon his return, and if he ends up becoming the "hot hand" in the team's backfield, it's not hard to imagine him overtaking Carson.

