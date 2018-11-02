Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could benefit from potential Carson absence
Penny may see an uptick in usage if Chris Carson (hip) sits out Sunday's game against the Chargers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Penny didn't play a single offensive snap in the Week 8 win over the Lions, as Carson and Mike Davis both shared the backfield work. The same timeshare arrangement could be in place if the two backs are ready to go for Week 9, but Penny would likely have a clear path to a spot in the rotation if Carson -- who is considered a game-time decision -- is deemed unavailable. Even if that's the case, Davis would still represent the top option to pace the backfield in touches. When the Seahawks played without Carson against the Cardinals in Week 4, Davis registered 25 touches to Penny's nine.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Not part of Sunday's game plan•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Upgrades to full practice participation•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Dealing with finger injury•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Back in running back rotation•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Left without role•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat despite Carson's injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9