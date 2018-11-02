Penny may see an uptick in usage if Chris Carson (hip) sits out Sunday's game against the Chargers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Penny didn't play a single offensive snap in the Week 8 win over the Lions, as Carson and Mike Davis both shared the backfield work. The same timeshare arrangement could be in place if the two backs are ready to go for Week 9, but Penny would likely have a clear path to a spot in the rotation if Carson -- who is considered a game-time decision -- is deemed unavailable. Even if that's the case, Davis would still represent the top option to pace the backfield in touches. When the Seahawks played without Carson against the Cardinals in Week 4, Davis registered 25 touches to Penny's nine.