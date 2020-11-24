Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that he's hopeful Penny (knee) will be ready to practice with the team next week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Penny has been sidelined all season while rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered Week 14 of 2019, but he looks to finally be nearing the finish line of his recovery. Because of his lengthy layoff, Penny will likely require several practices to get up to full speed, so he may still be multiple weeks away from making his way back to the 53-man roster. If Penny does get activated at some point, the Seahawks probably wouldn't ask him to take on more than a handful of touches per game behind lead back Chris Carson.