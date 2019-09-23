Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could practice soon
Coach Pete Carroll believes Penny (hamstring) could return to practice as soon as this coming Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
This is encouraging news for Penny, as returning to practice during the week would give him a fair shot at suiting up against the Cardinals in Week 4 after sitting out Seattle's Week 3 loss to the Saints.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Officially out Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Injures hamstring at practice•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Leads team in rushing yards•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Logs heavy workload in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley: MRI to come
How to react to Saquon Barkley's ankle injury? We'll know more after an MRI on Monday.
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...