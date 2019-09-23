Coach Pete Carroll believes Penny (hamstring) could return to practice as soon as this coming Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

This is encouraging news for Penny, as returning to practice during the week would give him a fair shot at suiting up against the Cardinals in Week 4 after sitting out Seattle's Week 3 loss to the Saints.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories