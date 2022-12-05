Penny (ankle/fibula) said Sunday that there's a "decent chance" he could return if the Seahawks make the playoffs, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Penny underwent surgery to repair his left ankle and fractured fibula in October and has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but he's apparently made good progress in his recovery and is in the mix for a return during the playoffs. Kenneth Walker sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Rams, and the severity of the issue isn't yet known. Regardless of Walker's status down the stretch, Penny's potential availability for the playoffs would provide Seattle's backfield with a fresh set of legs during the postseason. The 26-year-old logged 57 carries for 346 yards and two touchdowns while securing four of five targets for 16 yards over five appearances prior to sustaining his injury.