Penny was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a finger injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

On the heels of 70 yards from scrimmage Week 6 and a subsequent bye, Penny is tending to a finger concern of some sort. His ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday is an encouraging sign, but he would allay all concerns with a full session before week's end. Even if he gets a clean bill of health for Sunday's game at Detroit, Penny still has to contend with Chris Carson and Mike Davis for reps out of the backfield, capping the rookie's potential for the time being.