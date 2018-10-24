Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Dealing with finger injury
Penny was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a finger injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
On the heels of 70 yards from scrimmage Week 6 and a subsequent bye, Penny is tending to a finger concern of some sort. His ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday is an encouraging sign, but he would allay all concerns with a full session before week's end. Even if he gets a clean bill of health for Sunday's game at Detroit, Penny still has to contend with Chris Carson and Mike Davis for reps out of the backfield, capping the rookie's potential for the time being.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Back in running back rotation•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Left without role•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat despite Carson's injury•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will be No. 1 back Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets just three carries•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Paces squad with 10 carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8