Penny (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he might be listed as a limited participant once the Seahawks update their final injury report to include practice statuses. A limited session might set up a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff.

