Penny rushed twice for six yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.
After more than a year of recovery from a torn ACL, Penny made his return to the field Sunday. He got his feet wet with just six snaps. The Seahawks likely will see how his body responds to the contact before ramping up his workload. The 2018 first-round pick isn't expected to take on major responsibility this year, but perhaps he can usurp Carlos Hyde as Seattle's No. 2 back by the start of playoffs. He'll look to build on his recent progress next week against the Rams.
