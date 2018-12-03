Penny rushed seven times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Penny logged two carries on the Seahawks' second drive, rumbling for 18 yards and setting up the team's first score. That efficiency allowed him to start in the backfield to begin the second half, where he took his first rush and hit the gas pedal, dashing 20 yards to find the end zone and extend the lead to 24 points. Penny is showing flashes of his ceiling with three of seven carries going for 15 or more yards. Chris Carson left the game with a finger injury and didn't return, and if he can't get healthy for Week 14's game versus the Vikings, Penny could have a hefty workload on tap.