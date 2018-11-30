Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Enhanced role on tap
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer expects Penny to have a larger role in Seattle's game plan Sunday against the 49ers, Andy Patton of USA Today reports. "I expect that [Penny] will play well this weekend," Schottenheimer said. "Expect that we need to get the running game back going again and I think he'll be a big part of that."
Penny appeared to gain some momentum during his up-and-down rookie season in Weeks 10 and 11, when he logged a combined 20 totes for 154 yards (7.7 per carry) and a touchdown. The first-round pick saw his usage tumble the following week, however, as he logged just 10 offensive snaps and four carries in last Sunday's 30-27 win over the Seahawks, with both Chris Carson (32) and Mike Davis (18) outpacing him in terms of usage. Both Carson and Davis remain healthy heading into the weekend, but a home matchup against a 2-9 49ers squad that has struggled to slow the run this season could translate to a run-heavy game script that affords each of the top three options on the depth chart more work than usual. The Seahawks will add another back to the mix this week with J.D. McKissic (foot) returning from injured reserve, but he's likely more of a threat to Davis' duties on passing downs than Penny's role.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Rarely used in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Minimal impact after explosive first carry•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Thursday's role not guaranteed•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes reins in backfield•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Light workload in Sunday's loss•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could benefit from potential Carson absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13