Penny rushed 14 times for 129 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

Penny entered the contest with just 167 rushing yards as the secondary option to Carson, but the second-year pro out-touched Carson 14-12 and outgained him by 72 yards. His day was highlighted by breaking free for a career-best 58-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, as he showcased the explosiveness that enticed the Seahawks to select him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Coach Pete Carroll stuck with the hot hand in this low-scoring affair, and Penny likely earned additional looks going forward. The Seahawks host Minnesota in Week 12.

