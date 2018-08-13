Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Exits practice early
Penny left Monday's practice early, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The rookie presumably suffered an injury of some sort, but offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he doesn't think it's anything serious. An extended run of practice absences would be problematic for Penny's fantasy outlook, considering Chris Carson refuses to give up the starting job without a fight. Carson had four carries for 26 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Colts, while Penny managed just 16 yards on eight carries and seven yards on two receptions. Carson got the start and the first carry, but Penny did have two touches on the opening drive.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut highlights changes in Dave Richard's quarterback tiers following...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.