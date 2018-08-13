Penny left Monday's practice early, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The rookie presumably suffered an injury of some sort, but offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he doesn't think it's anything serious. An extended run of practice absences would be problematic for Penny's fantasy outlook, considering Chris Carson refuses to give up the starting job without a fight. Carson had four carries for 26 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Colts, while Penny managed just 16 yards on eight carries and seven yards on two receptions. Carson got the start and the first carry, but Penny did have two touches on the opening drive.

